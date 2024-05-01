Sarah Cremer highlighted her role as a nurse practitioner. (photo/Al Astleford) Alan Astleford | Writer Marion seniors had an opportunity to give presentation on projects they had been working on during their senior year. The presentations were in the Math, Business Tech and Middle School English rooms. Each presentation lasted 20-25 minutes. Three presentations were…
Latest News
- Chancellor Fire Chief attends pipeline training
- “Huge News” for Jenn Panaia
- Meet Viborg Commissioner Mick Miller
- Meals with a Mission
- I-W All School Play a success
- Winners announced in I-W Student Art Contest
- Marion Seniors report on their Senior Projects
- Viborg-Hurley celebrates academic success of students
- Weekly Commissioners Meeting – April 30, 2024
- Darrel Westerman