Marion students meet NHS Principal Challenge

One challenge reward down, two to go! It’s a good thing Mr. Leberman is such a good sport! (Photo/Submitted) The students at the Marion School were more than up for the challenge when they were presented with the National Honor Society Principal Challenge Fundraiser earlier this year. The challenge had three tiers and ran through…
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