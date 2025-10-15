Marion students observe Fire Prevention Week

Fireman Carda assists a first grade child shoot a stream of water at a target. (Photo/Alan Astleford) Alan Astleford | Writer Marion elementary students observed Fire Prevention week at the Marion School last Wednesday, October 8. Due to construction work at the school, the program was moved to a parking lot outside. Four firemen and…
