Marion Summer Celebration kicks off summer fun

Jul 2, 2025 | Home, News

The Class of 1975 float in the parade. A great time was had at Marion’s Summer Celebration, held June 20-22, with the cruise night, parade, car show and more keeping visitors hopping throughout the weekend. One of the highlights of the weekend was the All School Reunion, with many of the classes celebrating milestone years….

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here