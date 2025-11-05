Marion third graders presented with personal dictionaries

The third grade students at Marion Elementary were presented with a dictionary by the Marion Legion Auxiliary. Pictured are (back row left to right) Charli Dick, Jackson Tarrell, Paxton Petersen, and Nolan Schoenwald. (Middle row) Harper Luke, Sophia McConniel, Charley Gann, Jeb Beckstrand, and Ezra Miller. (Front row) Stella Girard, Jemma Gullickson, Kai Visser’s, Sterling…