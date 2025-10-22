Kevin Marsh with his 1,688 pound pumpkin. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor Some people might think it’s a lot of work to haul a 1,688 pound pumpkin across the state, but for Kevin Marsh from rural Parker it was worth every bit of effort that it took when he won the pumpkin weigh off at…
Latest News
- Irene holds second annual Fall Fest in the Park
- Centerville Fall-O-Ween Festival fun for all
- Marsh brings home first place in Rapid City pumpkin contest
- Parker School’s “Brew Crew”: Serving up caffeine, kindness and confidence
- 106th Annual Crow Hunt held
- Joseph in charge
- LeRoy Davis
- Marlene L. Berens
- Marlene Mandler
- Tornadoes dominate Burke Cougars