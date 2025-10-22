Marsh brings home first place in Rapid City pumpkin contest

Oct 22, 2025 | Home, News

Kevin Marsh with his 1,688 pound pumpkin. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor Some people might think it’s a lot of work to haul a 1,688 pound pumpkin across the state, but for Kevin Marsh from rural Parker it was worth every bit of effort that it took when he won the pumpkin weigh off at…

