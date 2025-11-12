McDonald recognized with Avera Sacred Heart Hospital DAISY Award

Nov 12, 2025

Abbey McDonald, RN, recipient of the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital DAISY Award. (Photo/Submitted) Avera Sacred Heart Hospital is pleased to announce that Abbey McDonald, RN, is the most recent recipient of our quarterly nurse recognition program called the DAISY Award. The DAISY Program honors and celebrates the skillful and compassionate care nurses provide every day….

