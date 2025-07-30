Meet the Little Miss Cornstock candidates

Jul 30, 2025 | Home, News

Five girls are vying for the title to be awarded Saturday at Wakonda’s Cornstock Celebration Riva Sharples | NCP Editor This weekend, five girls are vying for the title of Little Miss Cornstock, to be awarded Saturday at the 25th annual Cornstock celebration in Wakonda.The winner of Little Miss Cornstock will be the child who…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here