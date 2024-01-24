Meet your commissioner, Jared Hybertson of Centerville

CommissionerJared Hybertson(photo/submitted) Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer The Turner County commissioners play a vital role in our local government. They are “empowered to ‘super-intend the fiscal concerns of the County’ and ‘to make orders respecting the care and preservation of all property belonging to the County’.” The Commissioners duties also include conducting “long-range planning,…
