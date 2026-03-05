Meeting held to update residents on Highway 19/Viborg Main Street reconstruction project

Construction for the for SD Highway 19/Main Street project in Viborg is anticipated to take place in 2027. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor Businesses and homeowners were invited to attend a public meeting regarding the upcoming SD Highway 19/Main Street reconstruction project on Tuesday, February 24 at the Viborg City Hall. Representatives from the…