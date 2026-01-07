Emily Hofer (Photo/Submitted) Merchants State Bank, a community bank with locations in Freeman, Hurley, Viborg, and Irene, SD, today announced the appointment of Emily Hofer as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, succeeding Dean Dreessen, who recently retired after a 45-year career in banking. Emily Hofer is a third-generation community banker and…
Latest News
- Kobee’s dream lives on at the Midwest Miracles Classic
- Barcklay earns perfect score on SD Science Assessment
- Eide now a “seven continents” traveler
- Merchants State Bank appoints Emily Hofer as President and Chief Executive Officer, the next generation
- Out with the old
- Gaylord Fred Hansen
- Marvin Eugene Jensen
- Priscilla Landsman
- Phyllis “Rosie” Johnson
- Eagles fall to Pirates, take the win against Beavers