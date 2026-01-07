Merchants State Bank appoints Emily Hofer as President and Chief Executive Officer, the next generation

Emily Hofer (Photo/Submitted) Merchants State Bank, a community bank with locations in Freeman, Hurley, Viborg, and Irene, SD, today announced the appointment of Emily Hofer as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, succeeding Dean Dreessen, who recently retired after a 45-year career in banking. Emily Hofer is a third-generation community banker and…