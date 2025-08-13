Mielkes make donation to Parker High School Agriculture Department

Jim and Melody Mielke are pictured with Parker High School Ag Teacher Kelly Dunkelberger. The Mielkes have pledged a $100,000 donation to the school’s Agriculture Department. (Photo/Submitted) In an inspiring act of community support, Jim and Melody Mielke have pledged a generous $100,000 donation to Parker High School’s Agriculture Department. The donation, which will be…