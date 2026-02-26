Minnwest Bank, in partnership with FHLB Des Moines, announced that Wings of Valor, Inc. will receive a total of $8,750 in grants through the Member Impact Fund. (Photo/Submitted) Grant program supports affordable housing and community development Minnwest Bank, in partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines), is pleased to announce…
Latest News
- Area men prepare for performances of The Living Last Supper
- Minnwest Bank partners with Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines to award $8,750 to Wings of Valor, Inc. through the Member Impact Fund
- Centerville School bond election to be held on March 3
- National FFA Week kicks off with pancakes
- CHS presents Bitter Sweet Symphony
- Award winning artist Mary Ferwerda
- Valerie Kae Wendt
- Roger Arnold Bjerkaas
- Jude
- Lady Cougars split final games, turn focus to regionals