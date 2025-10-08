National 4-H Week: “Beyond Ready”

Coy Zimmerman took home a first place buckle in breakaway roping at the Clark SD rodeo. (Photo/Submitted) KInzie Zimmerman brought home first place buckles at the Sioux Falls Rodeo and the Heartland Rodeo this summer. (Photo/Submitted) Zimmerman siblings have memorable 4-H rodeo season Renae Hansen | Editor National 4-H Week is being celebrated October 5…