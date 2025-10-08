Weekly newspapers remain a lifeline for South Dakota communities Renae Hansen | Editor This week, from October 5 thru October 11, communities across the nation are celebrating National Newspaper Week, a time to reflect on the essential role local newspapers play in the lives of their readers. For small towns in South Dakota, weekly newspapers…
Latest News
- Irene Rodeo named 2025 SDRA Rodeo of the Year
- Tripp Pulse brings home third place trophy at National Tractor Pedal Pull
- National Newspaper Week
- National 4-H Week: “Beyond Ready”
- Fall Fest at the Nest a hot, but fun, day for all
- I-W Journalism Club celebrating National Newspaper Week
- Marching Tornadoes take home gold in Menno
- Cornelius’s Conversion
- Cougars crush Chester, 58-6
- Cubs edge Parker football