National Newspaper Week

Oct 8, 2025 | Home, News

Weekly newspapers remain a lifeline for South Dakota communities Renae Hansen | Editor This week, from October 5 thru October 11, communities across the nation are celebrating National Newspaper Week, a time to reflect on the essential role local newspapers play in the lives of their readers. For small towns in South Dakota, weekly newspapers…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here