Nelson and Hanson crowned VHHS Queen and King

(ABOVE) VHHS Homecoming Queen Charley Nelson and King Nick Hanson. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Congratulations to Viborg-Hurley Homecoming Queen Charley Nelson and King Nick Hanson! The Cougars royal court also included Natali Blair, Jenna Graves, Aubree Schwartz, Lincoln Mansfield, Jacob Graves, and Rafe Goettertz. The Homecoming parades will take place on Friday, with the Hurley parade starting…
Latest News
