The construction of the new Turner County courthouse is on track for completion in mid to late summer. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor It’s only been a little over a year since the Turner County courthouse was demolished, but the new courthouse has begun to rise from the rubble on the site of the…
Latest News
- New Turner County courthouse rises from the rubble
- Davis Winterstock performs for full house
- Quiet Water Farm offers spring share to their options
- Chancellor Museum offers glimpse into town’s past
- The stone was rolled away
- Eagles track season opens at Mount Marty Meet
- Cougars compete at Mount Marty Indoor Meet
- Lyons, Schroedermeier represent Cougars at Three-Class Shootout
- All-State and All-Conference honors announced
- Eagles boys’ basketball players receive honors