New Turner County courthouse rises from the rubble

Apr 2, 2026 | Features, Home, News

The construction of the new Turner County courthouse is on track for completion in mid to late summer. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor It’s only been a little over a year since the Turner County courthouse was demolished, but the new courthouse has begun to rise from the rubble on the site of the…

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