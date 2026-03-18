Observing National Ag Week 2026

Troy Schwans | NCP Editor National Ag Week 2026, celebrated March 15-21, 2026, continues a long-standing tradition of recognizing agriculture’s essential role in daily life and the broader economy. Organized by the Agriculture Council of America (ACA), the week spotlights the people, innovations, and communities that keep food, fuel, and fiber flowing from farm to…
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