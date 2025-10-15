October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Oct 15, 2025

National Mammography Day observed this Friday Renae Hansen | Editor Since 1985, October has been designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in 1992 the pink ribbon became a symbol of the campaign, but the month is about so much more than just pink ribbons. October has become the time for an international health campaign…

