October is National Adopt a Dog Month

The VanWeedhuizen farm features a Bunkhouse to house the dogs that they help. (Photo/Submitted) Rural Hurley family goes “to the dogs” Renae Hansen | Editor When Brittany VanWeerdhuizen moved here from Washington State two years ago, she had no intentions of being involved with dog rescue. VanWeerdhuizen had a career as a hairdresser for twelve…