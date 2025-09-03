Old Marion Record building revived as Record Fitness

Sep 3, 2025 | Features, Home, News

Record Fitness was created by Elijah Waldner and Jeremiah Waldner after they both fell in love with fitness themselves. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor The old Marion Record building on north Broadway in Marion has found new life as well as a brand new look.Brothers Elijah Waldner and Jeremiah Waldner held an open house…

