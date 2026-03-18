Open government and the role of local newspapers

Troy Schwans | NCP Editor As we celebrate “Sunshine Week” March 15-21, 2026 we recognize that open government and transparency are essential pillars of a healthy democracy. When citizens can see how decisions are made, how tax dollars are spent, and how their elected officials conduct public business, trust in government is strengthened. Transparency ensures…
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