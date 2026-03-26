Ostrem found guilty; sentencing scheduled for May

Former Centerville mayor Jay Ostrem was found guilty of three counts of First-Degree Murder last week. (Photo/Submitted) A former Centerville mayor and former Turner County law officer was found guilty last week of a triple homicide that took place in Centerville on May 27, 2024. Jay Ostrem, 65, was found guilty of three counts of…
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