Ostrem found guilty; sentencing scheduled for May

Mar 26, 2026 | Home, News

Former Centerville mayor Jay Ostrem was found guilty of three counts of First-Degree Murder last week. (Photo/Submitted) A former Centerville mayor and former Turner County law officer was found guilty last week of a triple homicide that took place in Centerville on May 27, 2024. Jay Ostrem, 65, was found guilty of three counts of…

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