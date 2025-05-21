Parker city council refuses to waive building permit for new courthouse

May 21, 2025 | Home, News

The Turner County Commissioners met with the Parker city council last week to discuss the waiving of building fees for the new courthouse. Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The Turner County Commissioners attended the Parker city council meeting last Monday, May 12 to discuss a significant reduction or possible waiver of the building permit fee…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here