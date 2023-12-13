Parker Elementary Christmas

Dec 13, 2023 | Home, News

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Brothers, sisters, mom and dad, grandma and grandpa…they all crowded into the gym in Parker to listen to the sounds of Christmas…as good as it gets. Kids in elementary grades put so much heart and soul into their performances.Concert goers were entertained by the elementary band and choir for a…

This content is for Online Subscription and HOLIDAY SPECIAL members only.
Log In Register