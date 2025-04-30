Parker Fire Department responds to fire

The Parker Fire Department on the scene of a burn pit that got out of control last week. The department was able to prevent the spread of the fire to a large barn and additional equipment. (Photo/Submitted) The Parker Fire Department responded to a report of a burn pile that had ignited a nearby building…
