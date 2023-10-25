Parker Ford 30 years and still going strong

Curt Lukes celebrating 30 years of business success for Parker Ford (photo/submitted) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Parker Ford, and the Lukes family name are synonymous in these parts. The franchise has been around since 1993 and recently celebrated 30 years of business.Curt Lukes, along with Gary Chase and Gary Baumberger purchased Charlie Stratton Ford,…
