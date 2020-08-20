Parker fourth-grade teacher talks about “Return to Learn”

By | Posted August 20th, 2020 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Rookie second-year teacher Carly Rozell is preparing for the constant change that “Return to Learn” will bring. 

Rozell said she is trying to prepare for any situation her fourth-grade class might be put in. She noted she wants to be face to face with the students. However, because of last spring, she used the summer to get in several digital activities and learning preparedness. 

Rozell explained there was not a single college course that she attended that spoke about teaching during a pandemic. She said the biggest challenge she and her students will face is the fear of the unknown. She commented even though people have been dealing with the pandemic for six months, there is still so much that people don’t know. 

She noted she is most scared of the constant change that will happen throughout the school year with activities. Rozell said she is excited about going back to teaching, whether it is face-to-face or virtual. 

“I think now that teachers have been able to prepare a little bit more, it will, hopefully, smoother,” explained Rozell.

She explained there is still a lot of learning do be done about remote education, but it is being done more and more across the county. 

