Parker hosts 2025 Southeast South Dakota softball tourney

Jul 2, 2025 | Home, News

Parker Lessman and Colin Robertson work diligently to pump water off the softball fields in Parker Saturday morning using a shop vac to suck the water up. Parker saw another 1.5 inches of rain but several field crew members and volunteers got the fields up and running by 11 a.m. with the final games finishing…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here