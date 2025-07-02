Parker Lessman and Colin Robertson work diligently to pump water off the softball fields in Parker Saturday morning using a shop vac to suck the water up. Parker saw another 1.5 inches of rain but several field crew members and volunteers got the fields up and running by 11 a.m. with the final games finishing…
Latest News
- Let Freedom Ring!
- Monroe Freedom Days tractor pull held on Saturday
- Marion Summer Celebration kicks off summer fun
- Parker hosts 2025 Southeast South Dakota softball tourney
- Irene hosts first Main Street Market of the year
- A special delivery at the Viborg Public Library
- David Alan Jacobson
- Ananias and Sapphira
- Parker 17U stuns Baltic
- Parker 10U gray team wins league championship