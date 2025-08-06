Parker’s First Baptist Church plans Parking Lot Party

Aug 6, 2025

The praise band from Parker’s First Baptist Church, Back Row Revival, will be performing live music at the church’s Parking Lot Party this Saturday, August 9. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor There will be a party in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church in Parker this Saturday, August 9, and they’re inviting everyone…

