The praise band from Parker’s First Baptist Church, Back Row Revival, will be performing live music at the church’s Parking Lot Party this Saturday, August 9. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor There will be a party in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church in Parker this Saturday, August 9, and they’re inviting everyone…
Latest News
- Chancellor Fire 120 years strong
- Parker School holds open house to introduce new addition
- 2025 Turner County Fair Hall of Fame inductees announced
- Homecoming Celebration held for American Legion Auxiliary President Learing
- Parker’s First Baptist Church plans Parking Lot Party
- Start date for Marion School adjusted due to construction
- Arthur Nelson Historical Museum ready to welcome visitors
- Jacob and Rachel Sitting in a Tree
- Bernard Clare Kaskie
- Les Fincher