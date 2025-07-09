Paul Christensen continues to promote Viborg in his new role

Renae Hansen | Editor When the Viborg Development Corporation began their search for a part time Economic Development Coordinator, they didn’t have to look very far to find someone who had the passion and the background for the job. One of Viborg’s most civic-minded residents, Paul Christensen, recently decided to retire from his job at…
