Paul Christensen continues to promote Viborg in his new role

Jul 9, 2025 | Home, News

Renae Hansen | Editor When the Viborg Development Corporation began their search for a part time Economic Development Coordinator, they didn’t have to look very far to find someone who had the passion and the background for the job. One of Viborg’s most civic-minded residents, Paul Christensen, recently decided to retire from his job at…

