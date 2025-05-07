Pioneer Memorial to convert pharmacy building into new Centerville Clinic

May 7, 2025 | Home, News

PMH&HS has announced that the vacant pharmacy building in Centerville’s business district will be converted into the new Centerville Clinic. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services is pleased to announce the launch of a construction project to convert their vacated downtown pharmacy building into the new Centerville Clinic. This initiative underscores their commitment…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here