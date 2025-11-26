Pioneer Memorial welcomes new providers

Katie Mack, CNP began seeing patients at the Viborg Medical Clinic earlier this month. (Photo/Submitted) Sierra Stroeing, PA-C began seeing patients at the Centerville Medical Clinic this month. (Photo/Submitted) Centerville Medical Clinic welcomes Sierra Stroeing, PA-C Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services is pleased to announce the hiring of Sierra Stroeing, PA-C. Sierra obtained her…