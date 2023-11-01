The Cougars triumphed over thirteen opposing teams to win the dodgeball tournament. (Photo/Anita Dixon) An evening of laughter, love, cherished moments and strength and comfort for Kobee Sherman Anita Dixon | Writer Social groups are a major part of kid’s lives. Beresford students Hailey and Aidan Hamm are actively involved with the Youth Group at…
Latest News
- Art the barber is looking for a new home
- Viborg-Hurley School District receives electric bus
- Local farmer tapped to lead South Dakota Democratic Party
- Marion school board meets to discuss school improvements
- Pray and Play Dodgeball
- Irene-Wakonda’s Oral Interp team preparing for Districts
- Date announced for Christmas in the Valley
- Area students participate in All State Chorus event, I-W’s Kirschenman honored for 25 years of service
- Halloween Trunk or treat held in Marion
- Viborg’s Annual Goblin Walk goes on despite frigid temps