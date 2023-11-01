Pray and Play Dodgeball

Nov 1, 2023 | Home, News

The Cougars triumphed over thirteen opposing teams to win the dodgeball tournament. (Photo/Anita Dixon) An evening of laughter, love, cherished moments and strength and comfort for Kobee Sherman Anita Dixon | Writer Social groups are a major part of kid’s lives. Beresford students Hailey and Aidan Hamm are actively involved with the Youth Group at…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register