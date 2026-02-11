Quick thinking on the hill

Declan Waldner, Ajay Kleinsasser, Logan Waldner, Simon Waldner are pictured with Superintendent Brett Mellem. (Photo/Submitted) Students praised for bravery after sledding accident What began as a fun afternoon in the first good snowfall of the season quickly turned into a moment that showed courage, compassion, and quick thinking. Ajay Kleinsasser, Logan Waldner, Simon Waldner, and…