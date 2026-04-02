It’s all hands on deck at the farm! The Kooyenga’s children help out with the farm when they can. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor With spring and summer quickly approaching, many of us are eagerly anticipating the fresh vegetables that come with the seasons. For many of us who don’t have the time or space…
Latest News
- New Turner County courthouse rises from the rubble
- Davis Winterstock performs for full house
- Quiet Water Farm offers spring share to their options
- Chancellor Museum offers glimpse into town’s past
- The stone was rolled away
- Eagles track season opens at Mount Marty Meet
- Cougars compete at Mount Marty Indoor Meet
- Lyons, Schroedermeier represent Cougars at Three-Class Shootout
- All-State and All-Conference honors announced
- Eagles boys’ basketball players receive honors