The Raise the Roof project at Viborg’s Glood Park was recently completed, just in time to get a good workout during the Danish Days festivities. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor The “Raise the Roof” project at Viborg’s Glood Park was completed just in time for this year’s Danish Days activities at the park. The roof…
Latest News
- It’s back! Burnout Contest makes a return to Hot Hurley Nights
- Governor Rhoden visits Viborg for Danish Days
- Local FCCLA students attend National Leadership Conference
- Sorlien honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
- “Raise the Roof” project completed just in time for Danish Days
- Marion School Board meets
- Kathryn Lynn Eberle Nielson
- Another Miracle
- Pamela Nelson
- Ruby Waltner