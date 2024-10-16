Reflecting on the year

Oct 16, 2024 | Features, Home, News

Interim Sheriff Jamie Buteyn has been with Turner County for a year now. (Photo/Monique R. Hurtado) Interim Sheriff Jamie Buteyn looks back at the last year Monique R. Hurtado | Writer It has been a year since the Turner County Commissioners appointed Jamie Buteyn as Interim Sheriff. Since then, there have been many changes.When asked…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here