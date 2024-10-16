Interim Sheriff Jamie Buteyn has been with Turner County for a year now. (Photo/Monique R. Hurtado) Interim Sheriff Jamie Buteyn looks back at the last year Monique R. Hurtado | Writer It has been a year since the Turner County Commissioners appointed Jamie Buteyn as Interim Sheriff. Since then, there have been many changes.When asked…
Latest News
- Reflecting on the year
- Angel Albums fundraiser helps grieving families cope
- Viborg Church of the Nazarene celebrates 100 years
- Weekly commissioners meeting
- Leola Bartels
- Darlene Schissel
- Leslie Eugene Haines
- Tornado football pull off big conference win against Raiders
- Know your Neighbor
- Parker volleyball topples A-H