Regehrs claim Supreme Champion Ram title at State Fair

Roger and Lois Regehr with their Supreme Champion Ram, their Rambouillet yearling, at the 2025 South Dakota State Fair. (Photo/Submitted) “The couple that lambs together, stays together!” To say that Roger andv Lois Regehr had a successful state fair this year would be an understatement. In 2025, the South Dakota State Fair held the Open…