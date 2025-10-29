Remembering one of Marion’s darkest days

Oct 29, 2025 | Features, Home, News

November 2 will mark the 40th anniversary of the elevator explosion in Marion that took the lives of three community members. (Photo/Archive) November 2 marks the 40th anniversary of Marion elevator explosion Renae Hansen | Editor It will soon be forty years since the tragic night that took the lives of three community members on…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here