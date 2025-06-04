Remembering one of Viborg’s most successful sons

Alvin Hansen’s contributions include Social Security System, Council of Economic Advisors Renae Hansen | Editor Buried within the tranquil beauty of the grounds of the Baptist Cemetery just east of Viborg lies one of the most respected economic minds of his time, but chances are you would be hard pressed to find a resident of…

