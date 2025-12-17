Ribbon cutting held for Geez Louise Printing

The Centerville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to welcome Geez Louise Printing to the Centerville Business Community. Pictured from left to right are Gage Leber, Nathan Leber, Amber Leber, Janel Bak, Jackie Hofer, Jessica Wirth, Katie Westra, and Jared Hybertson. (Photo/Submitted) Jared Hybertson | Centerville Economic Development Coordinator On Wednesday, December 3 the…