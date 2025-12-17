The Centerville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to welcome Geez Louise Printing to the Centerville Business Community. Pictured from left to right are Gage Leber, Nathan Leber, Amber Leber, Janel Bak, Jackie Hofer, Jessica Wirth, Katie Westra, and Jared Hybertson. (Photo/Submitted) Jared Hybertson | Centerville Economic Development Coordinator On Wednesday, December 3 the…
Latest News
- Centerville hosts 2025 Celebrate Centerville Community Gala
- Southeastern Electric Cooperative honors employees for years of service
- Ribbon cutting held for Geez Louise Printing
- Marion celebrates Hometown Christmas
- Signs
- Dennis Nile Buseman
- Jerry Kaufman
- Wayne Ebright
- Eagles open season with a win
- Tornadoes with the win for first home game of the season