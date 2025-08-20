The current Spring Valley Lutheran Church was rebuilt after a devastating fire destroyed the church in 2010. Spring Valley Lutheran Church celebrates 150 years Renae Hansen | Editor Spring Valley Lutheran Church will be celebrating their 150th anniversary on Sunday, August 24, but the church has even more reasons to celebrate than most. Tragedy struck…
Latest News
- The Four Best Days of Summer comes to an end
- Rat Rod BBQ fills void left by Irene Bar
- Mildred Neeman: Turner County Fair’s oldest volunteer and exhibitor
- Rising from the ashes
- A Turner County tradition: The Davis Tractor Poker Run
- Farmers Lumber Company celebrates 100 years of business
- The Pool at Bethesda
- Alan Neal Jensen
- Russell D. Anderson
- Carol Ann Hansen