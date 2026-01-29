Rivers Edge Bank announces new CEO and Executive Team updates

Rivers Edge Bank has announced a planned transition in executive leadership effective January 20, 2026. Jodi Eich, who has been with the bank since 2005, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. She previously served as Chief Operations Officer and will continue in her role as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. Her appointment is…
Latest News
