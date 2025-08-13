Around sixty participants took part in Sunday’s “Run for Tomorrow – Mind Over Miles”. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor In the July 17 edition of The New Era, we brought you the story of Parker High School student Ashlynn Walton’s Senior Project to help raise awareness about suicide and mental health with her “Run for…
Latest News
- Groundbreaking held for new Viborg-Hurley athletic complex
- CFC bin expansion to be completed ahead of fall harvest
- Touch A Truck safety event held in Marion
- Mielkes make donation to Parker High School Agriculture Department
- “Run for Tomorrow – Mind Over Miles” brings awareness to suicide/mental health
- A woman with no cents
- Charlotte Marcia (Jensen) Smit
- Parker Public Library welcomes Katie Wagner
- From one room schoolhouse to accomplished author – Dan Jorgensen publishes his tenth book
- August 14, 2025