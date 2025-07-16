“Run for Tomorrow – Mind Over Miles”

Senior Project to raise awareness on mental health/suicide Parker High School senior Ashlynn Walton is organizing a mental health/suicide awareness run/walk/bike to be held on Sunday, August 10 at the Parker Baseball Field. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | EditorWhen it came time for Parker High School student Ashlynn Walton to choose a Senior Project, she knew…
