“Run for Tomorrow – Mind Over Miles”

Jul 16, 2025 | Features, Home, News

Senior Project to raise awareness on mental health/suicide Parker High School senior Ashlynn Walton is organizing a mental health/suicide awareness run/walk/bike to be held on Sunday, August 10 at the Parker Baseball Field. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | EditorWhen it came time for Parker High School student Ashlynn Walton to choose a Senior Project, she knew…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here