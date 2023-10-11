Saltzman celebrates world arm wrestling title

Beth Saltzman claimed gold competing in her right arm and bronze with her left at the world championships for arm wrestling in Malaysia on September 30. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Writer When Beth Saltzman from rural Viborg picked up arm wrestling again last November after taking eight years off, she had no idea that it…

