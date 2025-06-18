Saying goodbye to the old Irene School

Jun 18, 2025 | Home, News

Demolition of the old school in Irene began last week. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor Buildings may come down, but memories live on forever. It was a sad sight to see as the process of tearing down the old Irene School began last week but time marches on, and the old building has definitely served…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here