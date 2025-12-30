Second annual Midwest Miracles Classic scheduled to take place at the Corn Palace this Saturday

Dec 30, 2025 | Home, News

Renae Hansen | Editor When Kobee Sherman started the Midwest Miracles Classic last year, it was held at the gym in Hurley but he had a dream even then of seeing it move to the Corn Palace in Mitchell some day. Sherman passed away in November at age 19 after a hard fought battle with…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here