Seed Coffeehouse closes their doors

Mar 11, 2026 | Home, News

The Seed Coffeehouse in Centerville, open since 2020, closed their doors for business last weekend. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor The Seed Coffeehouse poured their last cup of coffee to the public last Saturday, March 7, after serving the Centerville community for close to six years. An announcement on their Facebook page last month…

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